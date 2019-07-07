|
TECUMSEH - Deborah "Deb" Kay Feight, age 63, of Tecumseh, Mich., passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 8, 1956, in Tecumseh, a daughter of Roma Lee (Sommers) Fogelsong of Tecumseh and the late Leland George Fogelsong.
On June 11, 1977, in Tecumseh she married Michael J. Feight, and they shared 42 years together. Deb worked as a nurse for 41 years in different capacities and for the last 15 years worked in radiation oncology before retiring in 2018. She was a member of The Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Tecumseh. Deb loved spending time with her grandchildren, reading, going up north and walking on the beach.
Along with her husband, Mike, she is survived by her two daughers, Elizabeth (Ross) Ormsby and Anne (Bryan) McEldowney, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; a brother, Bruce (Norma) Fogelsong of Sugarland, Texas; and five grandchildren, Jacob, Aidan and Wyatt McEldowney and Jude and Benjamin Ormsby.
A celebration of life for Deb will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at The Covenant Evangelical Presbyterian Church with Pastor Richard Mortimer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to The Learning Cove or Mrs. Mullins Closet. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 7 to July 8, 2019