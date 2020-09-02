BELLEVUE, Ohio - Debra J. Thielan, age 61, of Bellevue, Ohio passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio.
She was born on May 3, 1959, in Adrian to Mike and Barbara (Dusa) Still. Debra was the owner of the Children's Paradise Day Care Center. Debra had the gift of gab, had many friends and loved all the modern-day technology that allowed her to stay in touch with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her caring and loving nature.
In addition to her father, Mike, Debra is survived by her fiancé, Steve Ferres; two sons, Tim Jr. (Whitey) and Scott Holtz; grandchildren, Lexi, Dana, and Kenzie; and two brothers, Dennis (Kimberly) and Mike Jr. (Gina) Still.
She was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers, Ron and Allen.
A private funeral service for Debra will be held at the Jasper Bible Church with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Sand Creek Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.