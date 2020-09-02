1/1
Debra J. (Still) Thielan
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELLEVUE, Ohio - Debra J. Thielan, age 61, of Bellevue, Ohio passed away on Aug. 30, 2020, at Stein Hospice Care Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

She was born on May 3, 1959, in Adrian to Mike and Barbara (Dusa) Still. Debra was the owner of the Children's Paradise Day Care Center. Debra had the gift of gab, had many friends and loved all the modern-day technology that allowed her to stay in touch with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her caring and loving nature.

In addition to her father, Mike, Debra is survived by her fiancé, Steve Ferres; two sons, Tim Jr. (Whitey) and Scott Holtz; grandchildren, Lexi, Dana, and Kenzie; and two brothers, Dennis (Kimberly) and Mike Jr. (Gina) Still.

She was preceded in death by her mother and two brothers, Ron and Allen.

A private funeral service for Debra will be held at the Jasper Bible Church with the Rev. Bruce Jewett officiating. Burial will be in Sand Creek Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved