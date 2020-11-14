1/1
Delarce Neal
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delarce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ADRIAN - Delarce Neal, age 89, of Adrian went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Cambrian Memory Care in Tecumseh, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born March 17, 1931, in County Line, Ala., to A.D. and Minnie (Young) Moore. On Dec. 31, 1949, she married Ben Neal, Jr. in Flintville, Tenn.

She deeply loved the Lord and her family. Delarce faithfully attended Maple Avenue Bible Church. She loved to garden, grow flowers, crochet and travel with her husband, Ben.

She is survived by three daughters, Lottie (Barrie) Finnegan, Dora White and Bennita (Ric) Gilson; a son, Ben David (Robin) Neal; two sisters, Ruby Baker and Virginia Branch; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, James Franklin Moore.

A visitation for Delarce will be on Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Maple Avenue Bible Church in Adrian, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Gene Reitz officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restrictions, only a limited number of people will be allowed in the church at a time and masks are required.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Avenue Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved