ADRIAN - Delarce Neal, age 89, of Adrian went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Cambrian Memory Care in Tecumseh, under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born March 17, 1931, in County Line, Ala., to A.D. and Minnie (Young) Moore. On Dec. 31, 1949, she married Ben Neal, Jr. in Flintville, Tenn.
She deeply loved the Lord and her family. Delarce faithfully attended Maple Avenue Bible Church. She loved to garden, grow flowers, crochet and travel with her husband, Ben.
She is survived by three daughters, Lottie (Barrie) Finnegan, Dora White and Bennita (Ric) Gilson; a son, Ben David (Robin) Neal; two sisters, Ruby Baker and Virginia Branch; nine grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a brother, James Franklin Moore.
A visitation for Delarce will be on Monday, Nov. 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Maple Avenue Bible Church in Adrian, followed by the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Gene Reitz officiating. Burial will follow in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing restrictions, only a limited number of people will be allowed in the church at a time and masks are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Maple Avenue Bible Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.