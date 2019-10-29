|
|
Delbert L. Preston, age 89 of Adrian, passed away, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee.
He was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Rome Township, the son of Milburn & Lillian (Pickford) Preston. He married the "Love of His Life", Mary K. Preston on March 8, 1952, in Hillsdale. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2012.
SMSgt Delbert L. Preston, Retired, enlisted in the U.S. Army, November 1947, and served in Germany until November 1950, when he joined the USAF. He served in Vietnam at the DaNang Air Force Base and retired in 1970, with 23 years of service defending his nation. After defending his nation, he was hired as the Director of Transportation for Adrian Public Schools.
Delbert is survived by his children; Michael (Cindy) Preston, Ed (Penelope) Preston, Vickie Keck and Ron (Vickie) Preston, his grandchildren; Kelly Preston, Matthew (Laura) Preston, Chad (Crystal) Preston, Lindsay Awsumb, Michael (Becky) Preston II, Tracie (Josh) Hinzman and Amber (Josh) Griffith, great-grandchildren; Kaleb, Kylee, Kaitlyn, Emelia, Emily, Chase, Caeden, Cecilia, Zachary and Austin, one sister; Ella Mae Sheffer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Mary Preston, he was preceded in death by his parents, Milburn & Lillian Preston, three brothers; Fred Preston, Glenn Preston and Franklin Preston, three sisters, Betty Barnett, Phyllis Mason and Marybelle Swain and step-brother; Lawrence Stanley.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 1, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Dan Buchin officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Corners Cemetery, Pittsford, with Military Honors performed by the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard. Visitation will also be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019