Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
2959 N. Adrian Hwy
Adrian, MI 49221
(517) 265-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert L. Preston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert L. Preston Obituary
Delbert L. Preston, age 89 of Adrian, passed away, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Hospice of Lenawee.

He was born Oct. 19, 1930, in Rome Township, the son of Milburn & Lillian (Pickford) Preston. He married the "Love of His Life", Mary K. Preston on March 8, 1952, in Hillsdale. She preceded him in death on Sept. 27, 2012.

SMSgt Delbert L. Preston, Retired, enlisted in the U.S. Army, November 1947, and served in Germany until November 1950, when he joined the USAF. He served in Vietnam at the DaNang Air Force Base and retired in 1970, with 23 years of service defending his nation. After defending his nation, he was hired as the Director of Transportation for Adrian Public Schools.

Delbert is survived by his children; Michael (Cindy) Preston, Ed (Penelope) Preston, Vickie Keck and Ron (Vickie) Preston, his grandchildren; Kelly Preston, Matthew (Laura) Preston, Chad (Crystal) Preston, Lindsay Awsumb, Michael (Becky) Preston II, Tracie (Josh) Hinzman and Amber (Josh) Griffith, great-grandchildren; Kaleb, Kylee, Kaitlyn, Emelia, Emily, Chase, Caeden, Cecilia, Zachary and Austin, one sister; Ella Mae Sheffer and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Mary Preston, he was preceded in death by his parents, Milburn & Lillian Preston, three brothers; Fred Preston, Glenn Preston and Franklin Preston, three sisters, Betty Barnett, Phyllis Mason and Marybelle Swain and step-brother; Lawrence Stanley.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m. Friday Nov. 1, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Dan Buchin officiating. Burial will follow in Locust Corners Cemetery, Pittsford, with Military Honors performed by the U.S. Air Force, Wright-Patterson AFB Honor Guard. Visitation will also be on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Lenawee. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now