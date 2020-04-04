|
|
ADRIAN - Delight Gertrude Sieler, age 87, of Adrian died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ann Arbor.
She was born July 20, 1932, in Petersburg to Herman and Lavina M. (McCollum) Steuwe. On Feb. 23, 1952, she married Orville George Sieler in Blissfield. He preceded her in death on Oct. 23, 1992.
Delight had been employed by S & H Farm Store for 11 years and then was the Raisin Township treasurer for 32 years. She also helped on the family farm for many years. Delight enjoyed doing ceramics, oil painting and stained glass, which she showed at art shows and the farmers market. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where she served as financial secretary and usher, and also the Thursday night bowling league at Lenawee Recreation.
Delight is survived by two sons, Leland O. (Sue) Sieler of Adrian and Leslie (Mary) Sieler of Adrian; a daughter, LeAnn (Dennis) James of Britton; a foster daughter, Janice (Tom) Isaacson of Temperance; a foreign exchange student, Wies Scheutjens; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. In addition to her husband, Orville, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, three sisters, and a grandson.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Herter officiating. Burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh. Visitation will be held privately at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church or to Delight's family. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020