Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Britton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
Britton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delmar Dunham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delmar Dunham


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delmar Dunham Obituary
BRITTON - Delmar Dunham, age 100, of Britton passed away unexpectedly March 18, 2019, at ProMedica Herrick Hospital.

Delmar was born March 5, 1919, to Walter and Minnie Dunham. Delmar served in U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He worked for 44 years at Tecumseh Products as a solderer. Delmar loved making bird houses, woodworking and tinkering in his garage.

Delmar was a member of the 41st Infantry division reunion group and the Glen H. Daykin American Legion Post 155 in Britton. He was also an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Britton.

Delmar is survived by his daughter, Linda D. (Richard) Dunham-Frazier; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma L. Dunham, in 2011; a son, Gray L. Dunham; five brothers and two sisters.

Visitation for Delmar will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh Chapel. Funeral services for Delmar will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Britton, with Pastor Mark Zender officiating. Visitation will also take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh Chapel.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now