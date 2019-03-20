|
|
BRITTON - Delmar Dunham, age 100, of Britton passed away unexpectedly March 18, 2019, at ProMedica Herrick Hospital.
Delmar was born March 5, 1919, to Walter and Minnie Dunham. Delmar served in U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He worked for 44 years at Tecumseh Products as a solderer. Delmar loved making bird houses, woodworking and tinkering in his garage.
Delmar was a member of the 41st Infantry division reunion group and the Glen H. Daykin American Legion Post 155 in Britton. He was also an active member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Britton.
Delmar is survived by his daughter, Linda D. (Richard) Dunham-Frazier; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma L. Dunham, in 2011; a son, Gray L. Dunham; five brothers and two sisters.
Visitation for Delmar will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh Chapel. Funeral services for Delmar will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Grace United Methodist Church in Britton, with Pastor Mark Zender officiating. Visitation will also take place Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh Chapel.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019