ADRIAN - Deloris Joann Weiland, age 90, of Adrian, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at ProMedica Provincial House, Adrian.
She was born Nov. 20, 1929, in Deerfield, Twp. to Leo James Chauncey and Clara Ida (Faust) Miller. On Feb. 4, 1961, she married Noel Elwood Weiland Sr. in Blissfield. He preceded her in death on July 31, 1987.
Deloris had been employed by Lenawee Medical Care Facility for over 11 years. She also did house cleaning for families in the area. She was a former member of the St. John's Lutheran Church where she was a member of the Ladies Missions group and helped with making cancer pads. She was currently a member of the St. Matthews Lutheran Church and a faithful member of the bible study group.
Deloris is survived by four daughters, Sandra Ann (Rev. Terrance) Ellis of Charlotte, Iowa; Emily Christine (Carl) Walworth of Adrian; Ilo Mae (Roy) Wilson of Adrian and Linda Sue (Vernard "Dean") Hurd of Ypsilanti; a half-sister, Donna (Edward) Tiede of Dolph, Ark.; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Noel, she was preceded in death by her parents; one step-son, Noel "Butch" Weiland Jr.; one step-daughter, Gertrude Olson; two sons-in-law, Rev. Terrence Ellis and Joseph Olson; one grandson Christopher Ellis; a brother, Glenn Miller in infancy; a sister, Florence Tripp and her husband, Phillip Tripp of Vandercook Lake; four step-sisters, Rose Warner, Helen Curtis, Clara O'Conner, Alice Weppler; and four step-brothers, Harold Miller, Ken Miller, Jay Miller and Richard Miller.
A private service will be held at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. A "physical distancing" graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at later date, please watch the website for future details.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made in Deloris's name to the www.alz.org.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020