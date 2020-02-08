|
|
ADRIAN - Sister Denise Devitt, formerly known as Sister Thomas Irene Devitt, died on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 82 years of age and in the 63rd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation.
Sister Denise was born in Chicago, Ill., to Thomas and Irene (Mackey) Devitt. Sister graduated from Loretto Academy in Chicago and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Siena Heights College (University) in Adrian; a Master of Arts degree in speech and drama from Catholic University in Washington, D.C.; and a Master of Science degree in pastoral counseling from Loyola College in Columbia, Md.
She spent 30 years ministering in elementary and secondary education in Elmhurst, Chicago, Elgin, Lombard, Westchester, and Wilmette, Ill. This includes 15 years at congregation-sponsored institutions: Aquinas High School in Chicago and Regina Dominican High School in Wilmette. Sister served for three years in congregation leadership as chapter prioress of the Upper Midwest Chapter from 1982-85. She ministered as a pastoral minister for 12 years in Calumet City, Orland Hills, Darien and Evanston, Ill. Sister became a resident of the Dominican Life Center in Adrian in 2012. Sister Denise was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia Walsh; and an aunt, Sister Catherine Dennis Mackey, also an Adrian Dominican Sister. She is survived by loving nephews, a niece and her Adrian Dominican Sisters.
Welcome of Sister Denise will be on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the Dominican Life Center Lobby; the Wake will follow from 6:15 to 7 p.m. in the Rose Room of the Dominican Life Center. The Reception of the Body and Vigil Prayer will be at 7 p.m. in the St. Catherine Chapel. The Mass of Christian burial will be offered in the St. Catherine Chapel on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be in the Congregation cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 E. Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, MI 49221.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020