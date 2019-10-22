Home

Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
(517) 547-6101
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Homes Inc
122 N Steer St
Addison, MI 49220
Dennis James "Denny" Marnell


1952 - 2019
Dennis James "Denny" Marnell Obituary
Dennis James "Denny" Marnell, age 67 of Addison, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at ProMedical Toledo Hospital in Toledo, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on June 9, 1952 in Detroit. Denny graduated from Addison High School in 1971. He retired from Haynes Construction in Adrian. Denny loved watching sports and was an avid Michigan fan. He was always playing pranks on people. He was a loving son, dad, brother and papa.

He is survived by two daughters; Tammi and Angie; four grandkids, Tyler, Justin, Andrew, Nick; one great-grandchild, Macie; two sisters, Bonnie Potts (Jim), Shelly Stanton; Step-father, Royce Russell; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Denny is preceded in death by his father; Francis Marnell, mother; Shirley Russell, brother; Butch Marnell, brother-in-law; John Stanton and nephew, Bill Marnell.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at noon Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Brown Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 23, 2019
