MANITOU BEACH - Dennis R. Baril, age 72, of Manitou Beach passed away Jan. 8, 2020, at home with his family.
He was born April 1, 1947, in Detroit, the son of Robert and Bertha (Holden) Baril. He served his county in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Baril; three children, Kimberly, Denise and Dennis, Jr.; three grandchildren, Joshua, Atalie and William; his mother, Bertha Baril; brother, Kenneth; and sister, Janet.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Baril.
A memorial gathering will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Town's End, 15997 Rome Road, Manitou Beach, MI 49253. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020