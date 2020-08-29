SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - Dexter Casey Church of Salt Lake City, Utah, died in Orem, Utah, on Aug. 25, 2020.



Dexter was born Feb. 25, 1944, in Addison to Vohne Church and Florence Maxim. He graduated from Madison High School in Adrian and attended Michigan State University.



His mother always joked that he went to college for a B.S. and came home with a BSA (motorcycle). That BSA lead to a lifetime of involvement with motorcycles as he soon started repairing them and, while employed at Stauffer Chemical in Weston, he started Dexter's Motors in Madison Township.



In 1969, he married Linda Marling. They acquired Yamaha, Honda and John Deere franchises and operated the business for 48 years.



He and Linda have two sons, both in Salt Lake City, Tony and his wife, Sabrina Sanders, and dog, Melvin, and Andy and his wife, Bella Church, and grandsons, Dexter Jacob and Elliott Oliver, all very much loved by their PaPa.



Dexter completed the Detroit Free Press marathon and ran regularly for decades. He was a loyal member of the Kiwanis Club of Adrian and was honored to be named Kiwanian of the year. He raced motorcycles and was an avid sailor. He built furniture and enjoyed playing golf, sponsoring the Dexter's Golf League at Woodlawn for many years.



After retiring to Utah, he enjoyed many family adventures in the mountains, deserts and rivers of this beautiful state.



Dexter was known for his sense of humor. He was often making a joke or teasing. His family was the center of his life and his passing leaves an emptiness that can never be filled.



Dexter is survived by his sister, Cristal Milner of Blissfield, and 10 nieces and nephews (who never fought) and their loved ones.

He was close friends with his three sisters-in-law, Bobbie Marling Goll, Brenda Marling Leonard and Jennifer Hamlin Church. His beloved Bodhi waits for him to come back home.



Cremation has taken place, and Dexter requested his ashes be dispersed in his favorite spot along the Colorado River in southeastern Utah. We will honor his request during a family camping trip in September.



"Happiness is pretty simple: someone to love, something to do, something to look forward to." - attributed to Rita Mae Brown, and what Dexter lived by.

