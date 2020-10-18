1/1
Diana Marie Liston
ADRIAN - Diana Marie Liston, while visiting her sister in Albuquerque, N.M., passed away on Sept. 6, 2020.

Her husband, Neil Liston, survives her as well as sisters, Joyce Cease, Kate Bogren and Marie Singleton; one brother, Frank Schultz; and many nieces and nephews.

She was loved by many friends, family and all who met her.

Diana and her husband, Neil, have resided in Adrian since 1990 and part-time in Longboat Key, Fla. Diana and Neil started and owned Evergreen Grease in 1996 and are retired. They sold Evergreen Grease in January 2020.

A Mass for Diana will be held Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church of Adrian. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Diana, please make it to the Lenawee Humane Society, which Diana was very fond of.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Church
