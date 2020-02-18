|
|
ADRIAN - Diane D. Mulligan, age 75 of Adrian, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.
She was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Stockton, Calif., to Richard W. and Arlene (Irland) Day.
During her retirement she worked for McCullough, Vargas and Associates and Catholic Charities of Lenawee.
Diane is survived by three sons; Sean (Laura Lee) Mulligan, Timothy (Jennifer) Mulligan, Michael (Carolyn) Mulligan; one daughter, Laura Lynn of Brooklyn, two brothers, one sister; and 10 grandchildren.
Funeral services for Diane will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus in Adrian with the Rev. Mike Newman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer and sharing service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation hour on Thursday at the church from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Catholic Charities, or Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020