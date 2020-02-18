Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Mulligan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane D. Mulligan


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane D. Mulligan Obituary
ADRIAN - Diane D. Mulligan, age 75 of Adrian, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Toledo Hospital.

She was born Feb. 29, 1944, in Stockton, Calif., to Richard W. and Arlene (Irland) Day.

During her retirement she worked for McCullough, Vargas and Associates and Catholic Charities of Lenawee.

Diane is survived by three sons; Sean (Laura Lee) Mulligan, Timothy (Jennifer) Mulligan, Michael (Carolyn) Mulligan; one daughter, Laura Lynn of Brooklyn, two brothers, one sister; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services for Diane will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Mary's Campus in Adrian with the Rev. Mike Newman officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation hours will be held at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. with a prayer and sharing service at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a visitation hour on Thursday at the church from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Lenawee, Catholic Charities, or Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -