Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
THE DAVID OPPENHEIM MEMORIAL CHAPEL AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY
21701 Woodward Ave
Ferndale, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Goren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Goren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Goren Obituary
SUNRISE, Fla. - Diane Goren, 95, of Sunrise, Fla., died on July 28, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Ralford Goren and the late Leonard Weiner. Cherished mother of Steven (Barbara) Weiner, Michael (Wendy Rothenberg) Weiner, Donna (Jeffrey) Lark, David (Joy) Weiner and Susan Jaffe. Proud grandmother of Cory (Kathy) Smith, Lenny Weiner, Erin (Johnny) Lewis, Ryan Weiner, Kyle Weiner, Lauren Lark, Miles Lark, Jorden (Ashley) Weiner, Eli Weiner, Derek (Olivia) Ohta, and Ilan, Tamar, Keren and No'a Jaffe. Adoring great-grandmother of Alissa Smith, Tobias Lewis, Kylee and Hannah Weiner, and London and Ryder Ohta. Loving sister of Larry Guss and the late Lee Guss. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Anna Guss. Also survived by Ralford's children, Tom (Laura Skinner) Goren, Neal (Lewis Jacbosen) Goren and Saralee Goren, and Ralford's grandchildren, Nira and Jacob Goren.

Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the David Oppenheim Memorial Chapel at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now