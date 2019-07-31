|
|
SUNRISE, Fla. - Diane Goren, 95, of Sunrise, Fla., died on July 28, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Ralford Goren and the late Leonard Weiner. Cherished mother of Steven (Barbara) Weiner, Michael (Wendy Rothenberg) Weiner, Donna (Jeffrey) Lark, David (Joy) Weiner and Susan Jaffe. Proud grandmother of Cory (Kathy) Smith, Lenny Weiner, Erin (Johnny) Lewis, Ryan Weiner, Kyle Weiner, Lauren Lark, Miles Lark, Jorden (Ashley) Weiner, Eli Weiner, Derek (Olivia) Ohta, and Ilan, Tamar, Keren and No'a Jaffe. Adoring great-grandmother of Alissa Smith, Tobias Lewis, Kylee and Hannah Weiner, and London and Ryder Ohta. Loving sister of Larry Guss and the late Lee Guss. Devoted daughter of the late Harry and the late Anna Guss. Also survived by Ralford's children, Tom (Laura Skinner) Goren, Neal (Lewis Jacbosen) Goren and Saralee Goren, and Ralford's grandchildren, Nira and Jacob Goren.
Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, in the David Oppenheim Memorial Chapel at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale. Arrangements by The Ira Kaufman Chapel, Southfield. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019