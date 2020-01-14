|
|
ADRIAN - Dianne Schwab, age 71 of Adrian, passed away on Jan. 13, 2020, at Provincial House.
She was born on Oct. 2, 1948, in Fort Gay, W. Va., to William and Goldie (Vinson) Blodgett. On Dec. 20, 1975, in Adrian, she married Gordon Schwab and he survives. Dianne was a member of the Christ Temple Church. She enjoyed working on hair, camping, fishing, traveling, and going to the casino.
In addition to her husband, Gordon, Dianne is survived by a son, Roger Schwab; grandchildren, Jessica, Daylan, and Ryan Schwab; four sisters, Rosie (Bill) Wood, Florence Limbacher, Nancy (Richard) Buschmann, and Debbie Sauter. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bonnie Jordan and Venie Blodgett; and a brother, Bill Blodgett.
Funeral services for Dianne will be held on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Bishop Robert H. Benard officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee County Memorial Gardens, Tecumseh.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Christ Temple Church. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020