TECUMSEH - Dolores "Maxine" Cicotte, age 91, of Tecumseh passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by her family.
She was born May 15, 1928, in Butler, Pa., a daughter of the late Arnold J. and Mary (Stover) McCoy. On April 7, 1945, she married James R. Cicotte, and they shared 61 years together until his death in 2007. Maxine was a member of the Tecumseh VFW ladies auxiliary and loved reading and word puzzles.
She is survived by her children, Vicki (James) Graff of Tecumseh, Donna (Glenn) Lapham of Cedar Lake, Ind., formerly of Tecumseh, and Martin Cicotte of Marine City, Mich.; five grandchildren, Sheryl (Tim) Myers of Monroe, Shelly (Kevin) Gravlin of Canton, Mandy (Aaron) Kellogg, formerly of Tecumseh, Sgt. Kelly Cicotte, formerly of Marine City, and Megan Cicotte of Marine City; five great-grandchildren, Justin Myers, Tyler Myers and Spencer Myers, all of Monroe, Sydnee Gravlin of Canton, and Logan Kellogg, formerly of Tecumseh. Along with her parents and husband, James, she is also preceded in death by 11 siblings.
Funeral services for Maxine will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Hawkins officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the funeral home and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Burial will follow at Michigan Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be to Hospice of Lenawee. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019