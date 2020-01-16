|
TECUMSEH - Donald Ellis Jr., age 74, of Tecumseh passed away on Jan. 14, 2020, in Ann Arbor.
He was born on June 17, 1945, in Jackson, Mich., to Donald and Litha (Styles) Ellis. Donald was a third-generation bricklayer and was self-employed. He loved riding his motorcycles through 37 different states.
Donald is survived by daughters, Jody (Nick) Scholl, Andrea (Douglas) Bevan and Sarah (Kyle) Publiski; siblings, Michael, Stewart, Deana, Nancy, Dawn and Carrey; five grandchildren, Erika, Megan, Avery, Brynn and Cameron; and honorary son, Ben Phillips. He was preceded in death by his sister, Cathy.
Visitation for Donald will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home with military honors. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery at a later date.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Tecumseh American Legion, Underwood-Orr Post No. 34. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020