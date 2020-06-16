MANITOU BEACH - Donald Faust, age 72, of Manitou Beach passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home.
Donald was born June 2, 1948, in Britton to Alvin and Emily (Griewahn) Faust. Donald served his country during the Vietnam War Era in the Army. Donald worked for Wacker Chemical as a journeyman pipefitter and maintenance worker for over 30 years before retiring. Donald had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed farming, planting, hunting and fishing.
Donald is survived by his daughters; Kristen Meyer of Adrian and Nikki (Christopher) Calloway of Hamburg Twp. Mich.; four grandchildren; William Meyer, Tricia Meyer, Alex Meyer and Maya Calloway.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents Alvin and Emily Faust; two brothers; Charles and Alvin Faust; a sister; Doris Ann Hansen; a Sister-in-law; Linda Faust; and a brother-in-law; Ed Hansen.
At Donald's request cremation has taken place, and everyone is invited to attend a graveside service on Friday June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Ridgeway Cemetery with the Rev. Aden Porter officiating.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Lenawee or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.