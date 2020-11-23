TECUMSEH - Donald G. Sunderland, age 89, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Cambrian Assisted Living in Tecumseh.
The son of James Roy and Calla Mae Sunderland, Don was born on March 11, 1931, in Atlanta, Mo. He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1956 and attended Adrian College in Adrian. On July 14, 1956, he married Mary Lou Dibble in Tipton. They shared 62 years together before her passing in November 2018.
He established the Sunderland Insurance Agency in Tecumseh in 1961, where he and Mary Lou worked together for 35 years. His son, Michael, and his wife, Colleen, bought the agency at the time of his retirement. In addition to his insurance work, he served on the Tecumseh City Council, Lenawee County Board of Supervisors and as a director of the First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Adrian.
An avid golfer, he was a member of Tecumseh Country Club where he served on the board for many years. He was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Tecumseh. After retirement, Don and Mary Lou moved to Venice, Fla., where he was a member of Plantation Golf and Country Club. He continued his work of serving on several committees there and was also a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Venice.
He is survived by his son, Michael, and his wife, Colleen, of Tecumseh as well as his two grandsons, Philip (wife Nicole) and Kevin (wife Laura) Sunderland, and three great-grandchildren, Reid, Emmett and Dylan Sunderland (who lovingly referred to him as "Papa"). He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou, as well as his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Don's family would like to thank the caring staff at Cambrian Assisted Living and Hospice of Lenawee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Hospice of Lenawee as well as First Presbyterian Church of Tecumseh.
Arrangements are under the care of the Tecumseh Chapel of Handler Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.handlerfuneralhomes.com.