ADRIAN - Donald I. Grimes, age 87, of Adrian died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Charlotte Stephenson Manor in Adrian.
He was born Dec. 26, 1932, in Birdsall, Mich., to George Victor and Marie (Stemen) Grimes. He graduated from Adrian High School in 1951 and attended Adrian College. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952-56. On June 1, 1957, he married Bertha Service and she preceded him in death on April 19, 2019.
Donald was employed by the South Eastern Michigan Rural Electric Co-op as general manager, retiring in 1994. He was a much loved member of the 1Mosaic Church community.
He is survived by three children, Dale (Deborah) Grimes of Adrian, Sue Ellen (Mike) Sheldon of Blissfield and Gary (Angela) Grimes of Adrian; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Grimes, Chad (Jessica) Grimes, Britaney (Nate) Hillman, Mackensie (Jeff) Russell, Dane Grimes, Blake Grimes, Sydni Grimes, and Kaitlyn Grimes; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Bertha, he was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Robert Beckey.
A private family burial will take place at the Fairfield Cemetery. Don's life will be celebrated at a later date at 1Mosaic Church in Adrian. Updates will be added as they are given.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020