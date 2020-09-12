1/1
Donald James Barron Jr.
1960 - 2020
TECUMSEH - Donald James Barron Jr., age 60, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020.

Don was born on May 8, 1960, in Tecumseh to Donald Sr. and Gertrude (Bordine) Barron. Don graduated from Tecumseh High School. He was a self-employed plumber before retiring.

Don enjoyed spending time in the garden with his son Andy, and chilling with his dogs, Harley, Lucy and Odie. Don also enjoyed going for a ride on his motorcycle.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Tracey; mother, Gert, and her husband, Randy; son, Andy Barron; sister, Beth Webb; stepson, Travis Wylie; stepdaughter, Casey Knight; stepbrothers, Bruce (Sue) Stuart and Duane (Deb) Stuart; stepsisters, Brenda (Rick) Van Akin, Diane (Jim) Carter and Kathy (Jeff) Anderson; grandchildren, Cindy, Bella and Alex; great-grandchild, Owen; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald is preceded in death by his father, Donald James Barron Sr.; stepfather, James Stuart; sister, Becky Barron; and brother, Doug Barron.

Visitation for Donald will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks will be required.

Funeral services will be held privately with the pastors Rocky Barra and Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will be held privately at a later date in Brookside Cemetery, Tecumseh.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Tecumseh.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
1448 Short St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
517-424-1848
