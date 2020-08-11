1/
Donald L. Faust
1935 - 2020
MESA, Arizona - Donald L. Faust, of Mesa, Ariz., passed away Aug. 9, 2020.

He was born to Donald and Harriett Faust of Adrian, on Feb. 25, 1935. He graduated from Adrian High School in 1953 and was on the swim team where he set many school records.

Donald was in the U.S. army for two years. He worked at the Adrian Post Office and owned and operated the Rock and Gem Jewelry Shop for years. He married Beverly Jaeggers of Toledo and she survives along with a daughter, Kimberley.

Other survivors are siblings Elaine Stevenson, Sandra Harris and Fred Faust; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and there are no services to be held per his wishes.

Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
