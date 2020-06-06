CLAYTON - Donald Leroy Pence, "Uncle Donnie," age 83, of Clayton passed away June 2, 2020.
Donald was born April 12, 1937, in Warren, Mich., the son of Ralph and Helen (Cilley) Pence. He attended Adrian High School and Cleary College. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. After several years working at Ypsi State Hospital, he owned and operated the Pence AFC Home.
He is survived by his sister, Violet Herman; niece and caregiver, Pamela Rodriquez; nephew, Walter Brown; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. But to everyone, he was Uncle Donnie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Helen Pence, sister, Ardys Pence; and two nephews, Terry and Jimmy Herman.
Special thanks to hospice, Pam, Missy and Bridgette.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 8, 2020, from noon to 1 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. Randy Santiago officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Adrian, with military honors performed by the Adrian VFW Post No. 1584 Honor Guard. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.