|
|
MANITOU BEACH - Donald "Don" Lindeman, age 69, of Manitou Beach passed away, May 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 4, 1949, in Brooklyn, Mich., the son of Howard and Evelyn (Nelson) Lindeman. On June 6, 1987, he married Patricia Schafer; she survives. Don was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed raising hunting dogs and rabbits and was fond of collecting vintage firearms, knives and fishing equipment. He had a knack for making people laugh and was the life of the party.
In addition to his wife, Pat Lindeman, he is survived by his children, Donald Lindeman (Sugeily Lebron), Aleisha Lindeman, Juston (Jill) Lindeman, Duston Lindeman and Erin Whipple; 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Vietta Whitson and Jackie (Ralph) Bramley; four brothers, David (Vicki) Lindeman, Daniel (Kimber) Lindeman, Duane (Mary) Lindeman and Dennis (Elaine) Lindeman; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Howard Jr., Donovan and John Lindeman; grandson, Sheajkuan Lindeman; and three nephews, Daniel Lindeman, Brock Lindeman and Bronson Lindeman.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian, with Pastor Gregg Doan officiating. Visitation will also be on Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 30 to May 31, 2019