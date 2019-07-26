|
MARSHALL - Donald M. Phillips, age 88, of Marshall passed away in the presence of family on July 24, 2019, following a short illness.
He was born Sept. 16, 1930, to Grace (Windle) and Emerson Phillips in Rollin Township, Mich. Don graduated from Adrian High School in 1949. After high school he worked as a salesman for the Maumee Company in Adrian. He married Elaine Kirk, his high school sweetheart, on Dec. 27, 1951, at the the First Presbyterian Church in Adrian. They went on to become the proud parents of Merrie in 1956 and Bob in 1959. Don and Elaine were married for 67 years.
Visitation will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, with family present to greet friends from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., at the Marshall Chapel of the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 U.S. 27 North. Funeral services celebrating his life will take place at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Marshall Chapel of the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services with the Rev. Penny Pitts officiating. Interment will follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Family will gather with friends following the committal services at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services Reception Hall in Marshall.
Family requests memorial contributions to Oaklawn Hospice, First Presbyterian Church of Marshall or the Marshall Fountain Clinic. Assistance with memorials is available at the Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Leave a personal message and sign the online guestbook at www.kempffuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 26 to July 27, 2019