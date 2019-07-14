|
TECUMSEH - Donald Martin Rapin was born Nov. 21, 1957, in Detroit to Edward and Florence Rapin. He passed away under the care of Hospice of Lenawee, with his family by his side, on July 12, 2019.
Donny graduated from Tecumseh High School in 1975 and entered the U.S. Marines. After serving our country, he was in the U.S. National Guard. He was an amazing man who served his country, his family and his friends. Donny was loved by many because of his giving heart. He was an avid Tecumseh wrestling fan and loved to hunt and fish. He had the gift of gab and loved to find a bargain at garage sales.
Donny was preceded in death by his father, Edward Sr.; mother, Florence; and brothers, Ed Jr. and David. He is survived by his children, Kelly (Trower) Rozsa and Eddy (Amanda) Rapin; grandsons, Carson and Lucas; and siblings, Barb Rapin, Mary Langham, Frank Rapin, Florence Humphrey, Caroline Rapin, Joanie (Russ) Gaglio, Therese Rains, Michelle (Dave) Klima and Melissa (Jim) Hilton; several nieces and nephews; and his best canine friend, Ace.
A memorial gathering will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, July 22, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. At 7 p.m., there will be a time of sharing and remembrance. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Donny, donations may be made to the Veterans Hospital, Ann Arbor, or Hospice of Lenawee. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 14 to July 15, 2019