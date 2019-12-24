|
|
TECUMSEH - Donald Maschino, age 66, of Tecumseh died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home.
He was born April 18, 1953, in Tecumseh to Donald Maschino and Margaret (Barrett) Gebarowski. On June 17, 1995, he married Helga Maschino and she survives.
Don is survived by his wife Helga; two sons, Mike Jackson of Clayton and Donnie (Becky) Maschino of Muskegon; two daughters, Sybille (Robert) Brenner of Howell, Mich., and Misty Maschino of Allegan; one brother; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019