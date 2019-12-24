Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Maschino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Maschino


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Maschino Obituary
TECUMSEH - Donald Maschino, age 66, of Tecumseh died suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home.

He was born April 18, 1953, in Tecumseh to Donald Maschino and Margaret (Barrett) Gebarowski. On June 17, 1995, he married Helga Maschino and she survives.

Don is survived by his wife Helga; two sons, Mike Jackson of Clayton and Donnie (Becky) Maschino of Muskegon; two daughters, Sybille (Robert) Brenner of Howell, Mich., and Misty Maschino of Allegan; one brother; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -