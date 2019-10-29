Home

Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home
9205 E Us Hwy 223
Blissfield, MI 49228
(517) 486-4400
Donald W. Ahleman


1930 - 2019
Donald W. Ahleman Obituary
Donald W. Ahleman, age 89 of Blissfield, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 29, 2019, at his home.

Donald was born Oct. 15, 1930, in Ottawa Lake to Lewis and Meda (Timming) Ahleman. Donald graduated from Blissfield High School in 1948. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force January 1951 and later married Betty (Seidel) on July 5, 1951. She preceded him in death in 2012. He served during the Korean War Conflict from September 1952 to August 1954. Upon his return from the war, he and Betty welcomed their only son, Robert J. Ahleman.

Donald worked at Hydro Aluminum for 43 years, retiring in April 1993. Donald was an active member of the Light of Christ Parish, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, where he served as an Usher and in the Knights of Columbus Council No. 7832. He was also a member of the American Legion Post No. 325, the Blissfield No. 10912, and was active in the early years of the Blissfield Little League. Donald enjoyed pheasant hunting, playing cards with friends, working in his yard and watching his son grow up.

Donald is survived by his son, Robert (Tina) Ahleman. In addition to his loving wife, Betty, Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Meda; brothers, Leo and Calvin; and sisters, Mildred (Raymond), Lilly (Bruhn), Beulah (Kerentoff), and Bernice (Hamann).

Visitation for Donald will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield with a Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Light of Christ Parish, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Blissfield, with the Rev. Jeff Poll as celebrant. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church on Saturday. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery with full military rites conducted by the American Legion Post No. 325 and V.F.W. Post No. 1584 Annis-Fint.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of Lenawee. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Oct. 30, 2019
