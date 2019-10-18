|
|
ADDISON - Donald W. Beard, 91, of Addison passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 16, 2019, at Tecumseh Place under the care of the Hospice of Lenawee surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Waldron, the son of the late Ora and Rose (Flowers) Beard. He married Norma Lyon on Jan. 6, 1951, in Hillsdale, and she preceded him in death on April 9, 1992.
Don retired from Aeroquip Corp. in Jackson in 1989, with 30 years of service. He enjoyed gardening and his favorite pastime was tinkering in the old barn; if it was broke he could fix it. He had a kind, gentle heart and dearly loved his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving Don are three children, Lois (Robert) Miller of Tecumseh, Joyce (Robert) Coury of Tecumseh and Donald R. "Russ" (Vivian) Beard of Addison; a sister, Addie French of North Adams; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frances Beard.
A funeral service for Don will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Hudson with the Rev. Matthew SeGraves officiating. Burial will follow in Waldron Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation on Monday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service. Please view the full obituary online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Tecumseh Place for their caring and compassionate care for their father, Don. Memorial contributions to honor Don may be made to Hospice of Lenawee or Tecumseh Place. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019