Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home - Wauseon
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH 43567
(419) 335-6031
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home
219 S Fulton St
Wauseon, OH
View Map

Donald Waldfogel


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Waldfogel Obituary
WAUSEON, Ohio - Donald Waldfogel, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at Genacross in Napoleon, Ohio.

He was a lifetime farmer, former milk hauler and an independent truck driver.

Donald was born in Fulton County on March 2, 1928, to the late John and Mary (Seiler) Waldfogel. Donald loved antique trucks and tractors. He was also a member of the Silver Kings of Yesteryear Club.

Those left to remember Donald are his wife, Garnet (Sammons); sons Jack Waldfogel of Wauseon, Ohio, and Ken Waldfogel of Morenci; daughters, Diane (Mike) Hickok of Adrian, and Patricia Waldfogel of Morenci. Donald is also survived by current stepchildren, Patty (Delle) Ferriera and John (Stacey) Moss; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Donald is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lloyd and Galen Waldfogel; infant son, Donald D. Waldfogel, son, Andrew Waldfogel, and two infant sisters.

Visitation for Donald will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Art Horn officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery. Those who wish to provide a memorial contribution in Donald's memory are asked to make donations to Genacross in Napoleon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -