WAUSEON, Ohio - Donald Waldfogel, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio, died Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020, at Genacross in Napoleon, Ohio.
He was a lifetime farmer, former milk hauler and an independent truck driver.
Donald was born in Fulton County on March 2, 1928, to the late John and Mary (Seiler) Waldfogel. Donald loved antique trucks and tractors. He was also a member of the Silver Kings of Yesteryear Club.
Those left to remember Donald are his wife, Garnet (Sammons); sons Jack Waldfogel of Wauseon, Ohio, and Ken Waldfogel of Morenci; daughters, Diane (Mike) Hickok of Adrian, and Patricia Waldfogel of Morenci. Donald is also survived by current stepchildren, Patty (Delle) Ferriera and John (Stacey) Moss; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Donald is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Lloyd and Galen Waldfogel; infant son, Donald D. Waldfogel, son, Andrew Waldfogel, and two infant sisters.
Visitation for Donald will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, Ohio. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, with the Rev. Art Horn officiating. Interment will follow at Smith Cemetery. Those who wish to provide a memorial contribution in Donald's memory are asked to make donations to Genacross in Napoleon.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020