Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Jean Chase


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Jean Chase Obituary
ADRIAN - Donna Jean Chase, age 65, of Adrian passed away on May 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

She was born on Oct. 8, 1954, in Adrian to Hugh and Hazel (Dotson) Raper. She married Rod Blankenship and he preceded her in death after 25 years of marriage. In 2015, Donna married Dale Chase and he survives.

Donna worked for the Forensics Center in Ypsilanti as a Supervisor for approximately 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing and sitting on her porch. She loved all animals, especially her dogs.

In addition to her husband and her father, she is survived by her three children, Jeri Parker, Josh Blankenship, and Jamie (Sarah) Marr; a brother, Randy Raper; four grandchildren, Nick and Alexis Marr, Breanna and Mike Blankenship; two great-grandchildren and special friend, Diane.

In addition to her first husband, Rod, she was preceded in death by her mother.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Donna will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for all to participate in.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 27 to May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -