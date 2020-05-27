|
ADRIAN - Donna Jean Chase, age 65, of Adrian passed away on May 24, 2020, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 8, 1954, in Adrian to Hugh and Hazel (Dotson) Raper. She married Rod Blankenship and he preceded her in death after 25 years of marriage. In 2015, Donna married Dale Chase and he survives.
Donna worked for the Forensics Center in Ypsilanti as a Supervisor for approximately 30 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, dancing and sitting on her porch. She loved all animals, especially her dogs.
In addition to her husband and her father, she is survived by her three children, Jeri Parker, Josh Blankenship, and Jamie (Sarah) Marr; a brother, Randy Raper; four grandchildren, Nick and Alexis Marr, Breanna and Mike Blankenship; two great-grandchildren and special friend, Diane.
In addition to her first husband, Rod, she was preceded in death by her mother.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services for Donna will be private with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date for all to participate in.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Lenawee Humane Society or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 27 to May 28, 2020