BROOKLYN - Donna Jean Jackson, age 93, of Brooklyn died Sept. 30, 2019, at Lenawee Medical Care Facility.
She was born May 2, 1926, in Adrian to William and Zelda (McKimmy) Rushton. On Jan. 19, 1946, she married Douglas Lee Jackson in Angola, Ind. He preceded her in death on May 31, 2018.
Donna enjoyed gardening, bingo, fishing, camping, crafts, and she and her husband were snowbirds in Zephyr Hills, Fla., for many years.
Donna is survived by a daughter, Judy (Beau) Holbrook of Brooklyn; a sister, Doris Serin of Adrian; daughter-in-law, Cathy Jackson of Clayton; five grandchildren, LeAnn (Chris) McCue, Amy (David) Sumner, Chris (Nicole) Jackson, Michelle (Rob) DeWyre and Brandy (Phil) Jacobs; 11 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Douglas Lee Jackson, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Douglas Lee Jackson Jr.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian, with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating. Burial will be at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park, Adrian.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019