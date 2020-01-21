|
HUDSON - Donna Jean Klinger, age 67 of Hudson, passed away on Jan. 19, 2020, at Michigan Medicine.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1952, in Hudson to William and Vera (Westendorf) Klinger. She was a graduate of Hudson High School and received her associate degree from Muskegon Community College. Donna worked for GTE and Verizon, retiring in 2010, where she was a representative for the IBEW Local 1106 Union. She was a member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church for many years and a current member of Lutheran Church of the Lakes. Donna enjoyed traveling, camping, and following sports - especially Hudson sports, with her nieces and nephews.
Donna is survived by her two siblings, David Klinger and Sharon Klinger both of Hudson, nieces Tracie (Scott) Popejoy, Erin (Dale) Wonderly, Elizabeth (Brian) Marry, Emelie Klinger, and Eve (Chad) Root, nephews Bill (Tamina) Klinger and Sam Klinger. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Klinger; and sister-in-law, Jackie Klinger.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of the Lakes, Addison, with the Rev. Tyson Bentz officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Hudson.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be given to Our Saviour Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Church of the Lakes. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020