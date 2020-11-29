ADRIAN - Donna Jean Sims, 89, of Adrian, died on Friday, November 27 at her family home under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born January 12, 1931, in Adrian, to Ellsworth and Helen (Cole) Keebler. On July 5, 1952, she married Allen Joseph Sims. He preceded her in death on March 8, 1997.
Donna had been employed by General Telephone Company for 12 years. She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and participated in the Foster Grandparents Program, earning the Grandmother of the Year Award in 2008. She enjoyed collecting Precious Moments, listening to the Bee Gee's and Big Band Music, watching game shows, sight-seeing, ice cream, flowers, hummingbirds, and was a big Tiger's fan. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her children, Cynthia (Mark) Berley of Adrian, Deborah (Kenneth) Meyers of Manitou Beach, Sandra K. Sims of Adrian, and Allen J. Sims, Jr. of Adrian; grandchildren, Amy, Jason, Jamie, Christi, Justin, Kendelle, Stephanie, and Jessica; seven great grandchildren; a brother, Ellsworth Keebler of Adrian; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Allen, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald Sims at birth; and two sisters, June Hartman and Dorothy Meyers.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with Pastor Brian Keller officiating. Social distancing and masks will be required at the church. For those unable to attend, the service for Donna can be viewed at www.ststephenadrian.com.
A private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen Lutheran Church and Hospice of Lenawee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.