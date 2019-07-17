|
TAMPA, Fla. - Donna Lucille Figy, age 85, of Tampa, Fla., passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Donna was born Aug. 27, 1933 in Riga, the daughter of George and Ida (Vershum) Jasmund. She was a member of Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Temple Terrace, Fla., and had a special interest in Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa, Fla. Donna loved being a wife, enjoyed people (especially children), traveling, volunteering, helping the needy, classical and pops concerts, spectator tennis, cooking and baking.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Norma Jasmund and Ila Koester. Survivors include her loving husband of 28 years, Norman Figy; nieces, Connie Mansfield (William) and Carol Gates (Terry); great-nieces and nephews, Christopher Brubaker, Justin Mansfield (Sadie), Cassidy Covell (David), Meghan Horner (Tony), Kaitlyn McCormack (Tyler) and Cambry Brubaker; sister-in-law, Cookie Nicholson; brother-in-law, Darrell Figy; and many loving family
and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the service at noon at Wagley Funeral Home, Tagsold Chapel, 301 S. Lane St., Blissfield. Interment in Riga Cemetery. A memorial service will also take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Christ Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Tampa, Fla. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blountcurryterraceoaks.com and at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 17 to July 18, 2019