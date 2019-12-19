|
|
TECUMSEH - Donna Mae Hawkins, age 85, of Tecumseh passed away Dec. 17, 2019, at Cambrian Assisted Living under the care of Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born Nov. 14, 1934, the daughter of William D. and Edna Mae (Wright) Marin. On Oct. 11, 1952, she married George C. Hawkins, and they had three children together.
Donna was a graduate of Tecumseh High School, Class of 1952. She was employed over her working career at the H.W. Tuttle Company, where she was a quality control inspector; a Realtor at Bill Czmer Century 21 Real Estate; and in registration at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.
Donna is survived by her son, Steven Hawkins of Hudson; daughter, Susan (Joe) Pikulski of Brooklyn; two granddaughters, Heather (Gregory) Logan and Rachel Pikulski; brother, Eugene (Judy) Martin; sister, Judy (Dan) Harvey; sister-in-law, Martha Martin; and the father of her children, George C. Hawkins. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, David Hawkins; and brother, William Martin.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Tom Hawkins officiating. Internment will follow at Macon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019