MILAN TWP. - Donna Mae Price, age 92, of Milan Township passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Cambrian Assisted Living.
To cherish her memory, she leaves three siblings, Dorothy Lorenz of Britton, Linford (Mary) of Milan and Gerald of Britton; nine nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.
Donna was born in Britton on Sept. 25, 1927, to the late Louis and Emma (Meyer) Price. She was a 1946 Dundee High School graduate.
She worked as the Britton librarian for 30 years and served as a youth mentor at Britton Elementary. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Ladies Circle in Blissfield. She enjoyed gardening.
Friends may gather from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee. She will lie in state Saturday, Oct. 26, from 9 a.m. until a funeral service at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Blissfield. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at Lake Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or Hospice of Lenawee. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019