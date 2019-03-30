|
MANITOU BEACH -?Donnalee Jarrett, age 91, of Manitou Beach passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the Lenawee Medical Care Facility in Adrian.
She was born on July 24, 1927, in Fayette, Ohio, to Ross Leroy and Roma Pauline (Landis) Thompson. She married Richard E. Jarrett on July 1, 1948, in Angola, Ind., and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1992.
Donna lived her early life in Fayette, Ohio, and then in the Romulus, Mich., area and in Manitou Beach for the past 68 years. She graduated from Hudson High School in 1948. She was a secretary at Addison High School for many years, retiring in 1989.
Donna was a member of the Addison Congregational Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles. Donna and her husband enjoyed wintering in Arizona after they retired.
Surviving are one daughter, Paula (Ward) Moulton of Adrian; one son, John (Cheryl) Jarrett of St. Joseph, Mo.; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one brother, Eldene Thompson of Cheboygan, Mich.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Jarrett; and one son, Charles Jarrett.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown-Van Hemert Funeral Home in Addison. Send condolences to the family at www.brownvanhemert.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019