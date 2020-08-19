LYONS, Ohio - Dora J. Pontious, age 86, of Lyons, Ohio passed away on Aug. 10, 2020, at CHP Home Care and Hospice in Defiance.
She was born on Aug. 28, 1933, in Lyons, Ohio the daughter of Stanley and Helen (Yost) Wagler. Dorie was a member of the Lyons Christian Church and enjoyed reading. She was always on the go, attending numerous sporting events, graduations, band concerts and community on-goings for her children and grandchildren, never missing a one!
Dorie is survived by her children, Michelle (Gary) Schmitz of Lyons, Ohio, Toni (Mark) Borton of Montpelier, Linda (Michael) Zenk of Chicago, Norman Pontious of Defiance, Sherri Borton of Onsted; and 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kyle Pontious and the father of her children, Ronald Pontious.
Per Dorie's request, cremation has taken place. A memorial service for Dorie will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the home of Gary and Shellie Schmitz, 15442 County Rd. 12, Lyons, Ohio 43533, with the Rev. William Van Valkenburg officiating, followed by a reception and fellowship. Burial will be private in Lyons Cemetery.
You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.
Memorial contributions in Dora's honor may be made to the Lyons Fire Department or to Hospice of Defiance.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.