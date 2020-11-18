ADRIAN - Dorcas Mae (Shepherd) Baughey, 85, of Adrian passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, with her family by her side.
Dorcas was born to the late Henry and Roseann Shepherd on Dec. 25, 1934, in Floyd County, Ky. She is also survived by three sisters and one brother, Dennis and Ada Marvin of Adrian, Marie Cates of Adrian, Ken and Melba Moran of Adrian and Raymond and Carolyn Shepherd of Adrian. Dorcas was also preceded in death by one sister and four brothers, Bella Pask, Mickey Shepherd, Butch Shepherd, Howard Shepherd and Junior Shepherd.
Dorcas married Donald R. Baughey, Jr., on April 2, 1950, and was united in marriage by the groom's father, the late Rev. Donald R. Baughey, Sr. They lived their lifetime together in Adrian. Together they created a family with love, understanding, firmness and a Christian upbringing.
Dorcas is survived by her husband of 70 years; their four children, Jack and Mary Baughey of Bradenton, Fla., Daniel and Brenda (Baughey) Wright of Hudson, Gary R. and Jane Baughey of Adrian and Bud and Dawn (Baughey) Lowe of Hudson.
Dorcas is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a grandson, Chad Baughey, Sr., and great-grandson, Justin Robertson.
Dorcas and her husband were the owners and operators of Superior Dry Cleaners in Adrian for 15 years and they also owned and managed the Super Laundry Mat in Adrian for 12 years. Dorcas was a member of the Pilgrim Evangelistic Tabernacle Church in Adrian. She was a devoted Christian and taught Christian values to her children all her life.
Public visitation for Dorcas will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wagley Funeral Home in Adrian. A private funeral service will follow.
A graveside service will take place Friday at approximately 3 p.m. at Lenawee Hills Memorial Park.
Flowers sent on behalf of Dorcas will be donated with our thanks and appreciation to local hospice and nursing homes.
