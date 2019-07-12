|
|
FLORENCE, Ore. -?Doris Anita (Miller) Bennett, age 80, of Florence, Ore., currently residing in Hemet, Calif., during the winter months, passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019, at Redlands Community Hospital, in Redlands, Calif.
Doris was born on July 28, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, to Chester and Lillie Mae (Gibbs) Miller. She attended Tecumseh High School in Tecumseh, Mich. She started work as a domestic home worker. Later she worked several years at the American Chain and Cable Company in Adrian. Moving around the country, she settled in Illinois and worked as a meat wrapper in numerous grocery stores.
On Sept. 25, 1979, she married William "Bill" Bennett at Scott AFB, Ill. They enjoyed 40 years together traveling and living in Europe for six years where she was president of the military wives club at High Wycombe AFB, England, and baptized in the Thames River. She worked with the military wives at Rhein Main Air Base at Frankfurt, Germany, greeting military personnel and helping with bazaars. Weekends were filled with Volksmarch opportunities to get acquainted with the German people and their culture. Returning back to America, she spent her remaining years living in Kent and Olympia, Wash,, Florence, Ore., on the coast and traveling around the country in their motorhome. Finally, her last six years living in Southern California during the winter months.
Doris is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Bennett; sister, Norca (Basil) Woodard; daughter, Tammy Reeves; nieces, Sheila Albat, Cheryl Brock, Teena M. (Fred) Chiarello, Renee (Bobby) Copley, Myrna Keena and Misty Parsons; nephews, Howard Baltz, Victor A Baraley, David Woodard and Timothy Woodard; and cousins, Charles Bailey and Bill Forney.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Stephen Roe; sisters, Nina Baltz and Norma Jean Baraley; niece, Marisa Baraley; nephew, William Alan Lloyd; and great-nephew, Joshua Raney. Also, two best friends, Marilyn Merrick of Adrian, Mich., and Nancy Davis of Tallahassee, Fla., formerly of Adrian, Mich.
Cortner Chapel, Redlands, Calif., provided disposition arrangements. Services will be deferred until her husband passes and will be interred with him at the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Wash.
Published in The Daily Telegram from July 12 to July 13, 2019