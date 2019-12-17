Home

Anderson Funeral Home
3050 W Beecher Rd
Adrian, MI 49221
517-265-3312
Doris Belle Cunningham


1924 - 2019
Doris Belle Cunningham Obituary
Doris Belle Cunningham, age 95, of Adrian died Dec. 16, 2019, at her home under the loving care of her family and Hospice of Lenawee.

She was born Sept. 6, 1924, in Adrian to Gustave and Belle (Prichard) Filter. On Feb. 11, 1950, she married Jean Franklin Cunningham and he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2008. She was a licensed practical nurse and was employed as a surgical technician at Bixby Medical Center. She was also engaged in private duty nursing. Doris was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a life member of DAV Auxiliary Lenawee Chapter No. 20.

Doris is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Cunningham; a son, Charles Cunningham; two granddaughters, Angelene (Brian) Eklund and Nellie (Rex) Flippo; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Lief, Claudia, and Kaylynn; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Jean, she was preceded in death by her parents; infant twin sisters; and a brother, Frank Curtis Filter.

Visitation for Doris will be held on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian where Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus, with the Rev. Tim McIntire as celebrant. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral liturgy at the church.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph Campus or to the Lenawee Humane Society. Envelopes are available at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram on Dec. 18, 2019
