RICHLAND, Mississippi - Doris Eloise Davis, 91, formerly of Adrian passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her daughter's home in Richland, Miss., surrounded by her family, under the loving care of Sta-Home Home Health and Hospice.
Born May 18, 1928, in Tampa, Fla., she was the daughter of James B. and Lena (Thornton) Payne. On Feb. 7, 1948, Doris married Wallace Davis in Forrest City, Ark. They were happily married for almost 68 years until he preceded her in death in 2016.
Doris worked as a Nutrition Assistant for over 15 years for Adrian Head Start. She was also a substitute teacher for several years. Doris' calling was always working with children, specifically teaching children's Sunday School for almost 60 years. Doris was an active member of the Adrian First Church of The Nazarene.
She is survived by her children, Doris Jean (Charles) McBride of Richland, Miss., Jerry Davis of Adrian, Dianna Heroy of Adrian, Mary Schaap of Flushing, Mich.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Gardner of Forrest City, Ark.; and daughter-in-law, Kim Davis of Adrian.
In addition to her parents and husband, Wallace, she was preceded in death by her sons, Dale Davis and Roger Davis; grandson Chad Davis; two brothers; a sister; and son-in-law, Kenneth Heroy.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at the Wagley Funeral Home, with Dr. David Fulks officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation for Doris will be on Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of individuals will be monitored in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in honor of Doris may be made to The Salvation Army Adrian Corp. Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 19 to May 20, 2020