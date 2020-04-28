Home

J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
(517) 423-2121
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
2:00 PM
J Gilbert Purse Funeral Home
210 W Pottawatamie St
Tecumseh, MI 49286
Doris Jean Pardon


1934 - 2020
Doris Jean Pardon Obituary
ONSTED - Doris Jean Pardon, age 86, of Onsted passed away April 24, 2020.

Doris was born April 24, 1934, in Blytheville, Ark., the daughter of Paul and Mamie (Julian) Collins. On June 16, 1951, she married Bob Pardon in Marston, Mo.

Doris lived in the Tecumseh and Onsted area since 1978 and was a member of the New Madrid, Mo., O.E.S. Chapter 293 and the First Baptist Church Portageville, Mo. Doris worked for H & R Block for 30 years in Tecumseh and the surrounding areas doing tax preparation for many.

Doris is survived by three daughters, Susan and her husband Michael Byrom of Westland, Tamela and her husband Michael Worra of Peoria, Ariz., and Bobbi Pardon of Onsted; five grandchildren, Derik (Timi) Byrom, Erin Byrom, Leigha (Luke) DeHaan, Alex Hess and Rachel (Eric) Little; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Aubrey Collins, House Springs, Mo., and Jeffrey (Lynn) Collins of St. Louis, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Emmet J. "Bob" Pardon; parents; brother, Billy Collins and sisters, Peggy Chitwood and Reba Boyd.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at the J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Tecumseh, with the Rev. Eric Hickman officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. preceding the service.

Condolences to the family may be made online at www.pursefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
