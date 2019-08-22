|
OSSEO - Doris L. Bavin, 93, of Osseo passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Drews Bacon Place in Hillsdale.
She was born June 8, 1926, in Knoxville, Tenn., to A.J. and Dellah Rose (Garland) Cogdill. Doris was married Sept. 22, 1947, to George Bavin, and he survives.
Doris retired from Hillsdale College. She was the former business office manager. Doris was a graduate of Pittsford High School, class of 1944, and a member of the Addison Congregational Church. Doris was a very active volunteer at Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio, and a member of the Women's Fellowship of the church. Doris loved to travel and visited several of the states during her travels.
Surviving besides her husband, George, are three children, Robert (Diane McCallum) Bavin and Bill (Jennifer) Bavin, both of Montrose, Colo., and Rebecca Landin of Addison, Mich.; three grandchildren, Sarah, Roxanne and Alisha; and three great-grandchildren.
Doris was preceded in death by her sister, Helen.
There will be a memorial visitation for Doris Bavin on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Addison Congregational Church or Sauder Village. For online condolences, please visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019