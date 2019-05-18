Home

Doris Louise Seegert


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Louise Seegert Obituary
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio - Doris Louise Seegert, age 94, of Newton Falls, Ohio, formerly of Adrian, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born June 21, 1924, in Palmyra to the late Lester and Letha Kafer. Doris was the foundation of her family who had an infectious smile that would brighten up the darkest room.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Lonnie (Nila) Seegert, Pat (Renee) Seegert and Vicky (Jim) Braham, along with more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur James Seegert; sons, Allan Seegert, Terry Seegert and Randy Seegert; two brothers; three sisters; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday May 19, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian, with Pastor Greg Burdine officiating. Burial will follow at Palmyra Cemetery. www.PurseFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 18 to May 19, 2019
