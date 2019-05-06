|
HILLSDALE - Doris M. Hartman, age 86, of Hillsdale, formerly of Adrian and Monroe, passed away May 4, 2019.
She was born July 11, 1932, in Fairfield, the daughter of Alexander and Barbara (Ruhl) Carson. On March 12, 1949, she married Dale L. Hartman; he preceded her in death in 1972.
Doris was retired from Adrian Healthcare where she cared for many people throughout her career. Following retirement, she became involved with the grandparent program at Prairie Elementary School. Doris was a member of Christ the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Adrian. She loved to crochet and cook for her family. She was in charge of organizing the Carson family reunion up until her later years. Doris was especially proud of her great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sheri Babcock of Hillsdale; son-in-law, Robert L. Babcock of Hillsdale; her son, Robert E. Hartman of Kentucky; grandchildren, Dustin Hartman of Kentucky, Brittany Siats of Kentucky, Nicholas (Allison) Babcock of Ohio and Jameson (Lauren) Hartman of Kentucky; seven great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Hem, Anna Stretch and Mary (Don) Fertig; two brothers, Lavern "Bud" Carson and Harold (Karen) Carson; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband Dale, she was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Eileen Rosinski, James Carson, Thomas Carson, Barbara Jean Waynick, Larry Carson and Richard Carson, and a brother in infancy, Tommy.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, 2959 N. Adrian Highway, Adrian. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, at J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Home, Adrian. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dundee. Visitation will also be on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. www.PurseFuneralHome.com
Published in The Daily Telegram from May 6 to May 7, 2019