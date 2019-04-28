|
MORENCI - Dorothy Alice Shields, 91, of Morenci passed from this world into the arms of Jesus Friday evening, April 26, 2019, under the care of Brookdale of Adrian and Hospice of Lenawee.
She was born to the late Frank and Dellie (Reynolds) Shinkle on Nov. 24, 1927, in Birds, Ill. She grew up in Birds, attended Birds grade school through the eighth grade and graduated from Lawrenceville, Ill., High School. She was a member of the Birds Free Methodist Church and as a teenager accepted Jesus into her heart. She was baptized in the Embarras River near Lawrenceville.
After graduation, she met and then married Verle E. Shields of Morenci on June 2, 1946. Verle was stationed in the Army Air Corps at Vincennes, Ind. Making Morenci their home, Verle and Dorothy celebrated more than 50 years of marriage. Verle preceded Dorothy in death on May 22, 1997.
Dorothy worked at the Morenci Rubber Plant before she and Verle were blessed with two children, Patricia (Bill) Moran of Adrian and Larry (Michelle) Shields of Horton, Mich., who survive.
She worked for Morenci Optometrist, Dr. Kingon, in later years before working for and retiring from Peters Stamping in Fayette, Ohio. After retirement Verle and Dorothy spent many happy winters in Leesburg, Fla., making new friends and enjoying activities there.
Dorothy enjoyed many hobbies which included crocheting, painting scenery pictures, playing card games and gardening. Verle and Dorothy had a variety of fruit trees and grew vegetables, and her flower beds were beautiful. She enjoyed every minute working in her garden, and her family always enjoyed the benefits, especially in her fruit pies. She also always enjoyed watching birds and loved seeing butterflies.
Dorothy was a lifetime member of the Order of Eastern Star and she also was a faithful member of the Morenci United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and prepared and served many dinners. She represented her church at the annual Detroit Conference held at Adrian College and enjoyed meeting many area members of her church.
Dorothy was a wonderful, always positive, fun-loving Christian friend to anyone she met. She always enjoyed spending time with others for activities or just to visit. Her love of God was witnessed by many even when it was difficult for her to see and she could no longer walk. She was a blessing to everyone around her.
Dorothy's family was her pride and joy. She loved every minute spent with them, whether it be a concert, play, ball games or a family dinner. Her happiest moments were spent with her family.
Surviving Dorothy with many cherished memories are her children; five grandchildren, Sheila Brugger of Clayton, Sheryl (Dean) Johnson of Leslie, Brian (Maria) Moran of Dundee, David Moran of Adrian and Brandon Shields of Horton, Mich.; seven great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers; four sisters; and two grandsons, Jason Lantz and Kevin Brugger.
A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Morenci United Methodist Church with Pastor Donna Galloway officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. Burial will follow the service at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Dorothy can be made to Hospice of Lenawee or . Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019