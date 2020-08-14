MARSEILLES, Ill. - Dorothy Ann "Dottie" Chormann, 80, of Marseilles, Ill., passed away Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles with the Rev. Dave Daniel of Zion Lutheran Church of Ottawa officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday prior to services. Burial will be in Lenawee Hills Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, in Adrian.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home in Marseilles is handling arrangements.
Dottie was born on July 18, 1940, in Haledon, N.J., to Henry and Anna (Kool) Kroeze. On Sept. 1, 1962, she married William Chormann of Adrian, who survives.
Dottie was employed as a medical billing associate for over 30 years. She taught Sunday School, served as the president of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League in Ottawa and was the financial secretary and treasurer of Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles. She also volunteered her time distributing Bibles to prisons.
Survivors include her husband, the Rev. William Chormann; one son, Mark (Lynn) Chormann of Calumet, Mich.; one daughter, Julie (Tim) Pelletier of Vero Beach, Fla.; two grandchildren, Heather and Riley Chormann; and two sisters, Virginia Sietsma of Anderson, S.C., and Marie Corso of Richmond, Va.
Dottie was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church in Marseilles.
Pallbearers will be Tim and Mike Smith, David Sommer, Brad Gaworski, and Dylan and Blake Woodard.
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home, 1009 E. Bluff St., Marseilles, IL 61341. 815-795-5151 www.sealscampbell.com.