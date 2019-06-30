|
ADRIAN - Dorothy Dora (Handy) Demey, age 93, of Adrian died Feb. 7, 2019, at Lynwood Manor.
She was born in Tecumseh to Frank and Helena (Biggins) Handy on Oct. 22, 1925. She had been a lifetime resident of Lenawee County, living in Blissfield for 25 years and moving to Adrian in 1969. She attended Sand Creek Area Schools.
Dorothy is survived by three daughters, Carol (Jerald) Cousino of Adrian, Char, and Connie Demey-Willard (Steven) of Westford, Vt.; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters.
Cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Tecumseh Assembly of God Church with her granddaughter, Pastor Sheila Sword officiating. There will be a luncheon immediately following the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 29777 Telegraph Road, Suite 1651, Southfield, MI 48034 or at www.nationalmssociety.org/Chapters/MIG.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
Published in The Daily Telegram from June 30 to July 1, 2019